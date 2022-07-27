Lord’s Cricket Ground Set to Host World Test Championship Finals of 2023, 2025
Lord's was named the venue initially for the final of the 2019-2021 WTC final before it was moved to Southampton.
The Lord's Cricket Ground will host the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals in 2023 and 2025, the ICC confirmed on Tuesday, during its annual conference in Birmingham.
Lord's was also named the venue initially for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019-2021) before it was moved to Southampton.
Meanwhile, the ICC received an update from the Afghanistan Working Group and also received information on the situation of women's cricket in the country.
It had appointed the working group in November 2021, naming Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja as the members to review the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and cricket in the country.
ICC's representatives will meet officials of the ACB and the government in the coming weeks.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.