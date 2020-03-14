Ferguson Tests Negative for COVID-19, Will Return to NZ on Sunday
Lockie Ferguson was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday.
Lockie Ferguson was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday.(Photo: Twitter)

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has tested negative for coronavirus after he complained of a sore throat. The pacer was placed in isolation following the Black Caps' opening ODI against Australia, team officials said.

“Lockie Ferguson has been cleared of #COVID19 and will return home to New Zealand on Sunday morning,” tweeted cricket.com.au.

The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the New Zealand Cricket had said: “In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hrs after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI.”

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined." they added.

The scare followed Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson being isolated and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.

Fans have been barred from the three-game series in Sydney and Hobart to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events behind closed doors. The second match is on Sunday.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


