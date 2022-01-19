Limited-Overs Series Between Australia and New Zealand Postponed

The teams were scheduled to play three One-day Internationals, beginning January 30 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by a one-off T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra on February 8.



The discussions for when the postponed fixtures will be played are ongoing between CA and NZC.



Nick Hockley, CA CEO, said, "We are extremely disappointed that we won't be able to play the scheduled matches against New Zealand as planned, however we will continue to work with New Zealand Cricket to reschedule the series.



"We thank NZC, who made every effort to make the series happen, however because they were unable to get certainty over return quarantine arrangements, it is simply just not possible at this time.



"We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone.



"We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka to Australia next month and will confirm the schedule for that series as soon as possible."