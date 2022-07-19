WI Batter Lendl Simmons Retires From All Forms of International Cricket

Simmons is best known for his exploits in ODI cricket, having made two centuries and 16 half-centuries for the Caribbean side. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after fellow West Indies international Denesh Ramdin called time on his international career.



Simmons' highest ODI score of 122 came against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2011, but in recent times the 37-year-old has exclusively been seen at T20I level for West Indies.

He helped the West Indies claim the 2016 T20 World Cup in India with his superb unbeaten half-century against the hosts in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium one of the highlights of his career.