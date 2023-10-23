Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away at 77

Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away, on Monday 23 October 2023. He was 77 years old.
The renowned spinner amassed 266 wickets in 67 Test matches for India between 1967 and 1979. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals during his 12-year international career.
The Amritsar-born spinner was instrumental in India's first ODI victory. In a 1975 World Cup match, he bowled with a miserly 12-8-6-1 record, restricting East Africa to 120 runs. This historic victory marked a pivotal moment in Indian cricket and Bedi’s contributions remain undeniable.
With 1,560 wickets in 370 matches, he was the top Indian wicket-taker in First-Class cricket. He played for Delhi in the domestic league.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)