Former Cricketer LR Shukla Helps Groundsmen With Rice, Pulses
Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is currently the minister of state (sports and youth affairs) in West Bengal, has not only donated his three months' MLA salary and BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the former India all-rounder has also helped the groundsmen with rice and pulses.
"We need to fight this together. The groundsmen also need help. I have played for a decent amount of time and now since I can help them, I should," he added.
Shukla had earlier urged people of the state to come out and support the cause.
"In these difficult times, did my bit, humbly donated my three months' salary to CM's relief fund. PLs come forward and stand in support with one and all," he said in a tweet.
The total number of positive cases in West Bengal has risen to 10 after a 66-year-old man, admitted to a private hospital, here, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
India has seen the number of positive cases shoot up to over 750 with as many as 20 casualties.
CAB office bearers secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das came forward to contribute to the cause by donating one lakh each. Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate.
