Late Arrival of Personnel Forces Delay in PSL Resumption

Besides, 11 players and officials from Pakistan including former Pakistan and current Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, were not allowed to board the flight to Abu Dhabi via Doha and will now travel via Bahrain. They have been sent back home to spend time with their families as they await their visas.

Over 200 players, support staff and tournament officials from Pakistan -- 57 persons from Karachi and 145 from Lahore -- have already reached Abu Dhabi for the league after being ferried on a special charter flight on 27 May.