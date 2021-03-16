Next 3 T20s Vs England to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Due to COVID
The three remaining Twenty20 matches between India and England will take place behind closed doors in Ahmedabad due to the state’s rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said on Monday, 15 March.
“Refund will be given to spectators who have bought the tickets,” the vice president of of the GCA wrote in a post on Twitter.
The first two matches of the series witnessed a significant crowd in the world’s biggest cricket stadium. Most people in the stands were seen not wearing masks.
The three games are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Currently, the international series is tied at 1-1.
