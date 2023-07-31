Lanka Premier League 2023 Dates: Live Streaming App & Channel in India; Details

The fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023 is set to be played from 30 July to 20 August. Fans are excited to watch the tournament on the scheduled dates. It is important to go through the live streaming details if you want to watch the match from your home. LPL 2023 includes five teams and they are Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings, and B-Love Kandy. One should know the important details about the tournament.
The five teams of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will clash in a double round-robin league format where each team will play every other team twice. All the LPL 2023 matches are scheduled to be played from 30 July to 15 August. The top four teams will play in the Playoffs Round and the finals will be played on 20 August.
LPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator round will take place on 17 August, as per schedule. Qualifier 2 is scheduled to happen on 19 August and then the finals will take place.
Jaffna won against Galle in the final in 2020 and 2021. Jaffna Kings also won against Colombo in 2022. Dambulla played best in 2020 when they finished second in the league stage.
Lanka Premier League 2023: Live Streaming Details
Lanka Premier League 2023 will be live streamed for everyone who wants to watch their favourite teams play. Fans from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Middle East/North Africa can watch the tournament live on Star TV network on the scheduled dates.
One should know the match dates before watching them live from their home.
Lanka Premier League 2023: Live Streaming in India
Fans from India can watch the live streaming of the LPL 2023 on the Star TV Network. You can watch the live broadcast of the matches on the scheduled dates.
The live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be available on the Fancode app for interested viewers in India. You can watch the tournament from anywhere you want.
To know more about the Lanka Premier League 2023, you have to keep a close eye on the latest announcements. Keep watching the live streaming on the broadcasting channel and app to see who wins the league this year. Interested viewers should know the latest details.
