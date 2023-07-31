Lanka Premier League 2023 Dates: Live Streaming App & Channel in India; Details

The fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023 is set to be played from 30 July to 20 August. Fans are excited to watch the tournament on the scheduled dates. It is important to go through the live streaming details if you want to watch the match from your home. LPL 2023 includes five teams and they are Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings, and B-Love Kandy. One should know the important details about the tournament.

The five teams of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will clash in a double round-robin league format where each team will play every other team twice. All the LPL 2023 matches are scheduled to be played from 30 July to 15 August. The top four teams will play in the Playoffs Round and the finals will be played on 20 August.