Kumar Sangakkara to Lead MCC Squad for Pakistan Tour

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed their squad for next month's Pakistan tour. The MCC is sending a 12-member squad to Lahore next month to play a series of matches, with its President Kumar Sangakkara leading the side.

The concept of the tour to the country has been a long-stated aim of the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Speaking on the tour, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) John Stephenson said: "We are thrilled to be able to name a strong squad for this tour, which blends youth and experience for a strong side of high quality."