Kuldeep Yadav’s Team India Sojourn Sees Premature End

The bowler has drastically reduced his speed as well, which has allowed the batter to stay back in his crease and play for the turn.

Against England earlier this year, Axar Patel bowled at 90 kmph on an average, Ashwin was varying his pace but kept it to 85 kmph while Kuldeep was sending down delivering at 80 kmph, which prompted Rishabh Pant to almost plead, “thoda sa tez daal bhai (Please bowl quicker, brother).”

What also stands out for a wrist spinner, is their brand of playing attacking cricket where the players are not afraid to leak runs for wickets in return. However, as batters focused on playing out Kuldeep in the middle overs, which meant low returns, the bowler’s confidence took a huge hit, which unfortunately continues to pummel with limited chances that are being offered to him.

He was the only player in the Indian squad who did not feature in any game throughout the series of Australia recently. Picked as the third spinner behind Jadeja and Ashwin, Kuldeep saw from the sidelines as Washington Sundar first and then Axar and Shahbaz Ahmed against England piped him in the pecking order.

He did not feature in a single game for KKR in the IPL this season, as Varun Chakravarthy was the first-choice spinner. Harbhajan Singh, who last played an IPL game in 2019, started ahead of Kuldeep in the opener, which would have dented his already all-time low confidence.