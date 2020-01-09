Need to Bring Changes in Order to Deceive Batsmen: Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that 2019 was a "tough year" for him and that now he is working on his shortcomings in order to become more effective in the days to come.

"It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better," Kuldeep said on the eve of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka.