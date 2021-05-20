KS Bharat Named as Standby for Wriddhiman Saha for England tour
Wriddhiman Saha has recently recovered from COVID-19.
Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been, as a precautionary measure, named the standby for Wriddhiman Saha for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England, ESPNCricinfo reported. Saha had recently recovered from COVID-19.
Bharat reached Mumbai on 19 May where the UK-bound Indian contingent will be serving a two-week quarantine in their hotel rooms before leaving for London on 2 June. Bharat, who has been a regular feature in the India A set-up, was also one of the standbys for India's home Tests against England earlier this year.
Bharat's inclusion, at the eleventh hour, is a cautionary step taken by the selectors. While announcing the 20-man squad for the England trip, they had drafted Rishabh Pant and Saha as the two wicketkeepers. However, the latter’s participation was subject to fitness clearance. Saha had returned a positive test a day before the BCCI suspended the IPL indefinitely.
Saha, who represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, spent two weeks in quarantine in Delhi before heading home to Kolkata this week. Having been away on India duty since the England series in February followed by the IPL, Saha sought permission from the BCCI to visit his family before joining the Indian roster in Mumbai next week.
