Srikkanth Slams Manjrekar for Questioning Rahul’s Test Selection  

"Questioning KL Rahul's selection in Tests? He has played well in Tests. I won't agree at all (with Sanjay’s remarks). Just because Sanjay wants to question something, I don't think I'll agree. You shouldn't question something just to create a controversy. KL Rahul has done brilliantly in all formats. Go through his Test record."

Rahul has so far played 36 Tests for India in which he has scored 2,006 runs, including five hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

"What Sanjay Manjrekar is talking is all rubbish. I'll not agree," he said. "Rahul might have been inconsistent but the same KL Rahul made his debut in Australia and made a century. He's a good player of fast bowling. Let's understand, he's a very good player of fast bowling," Srikkanth said.