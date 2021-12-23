Kohli Needs To Focus On His Game, Rather Than Inciting Controversies: Kaneria

"As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he's been an outstanding ambassador of the game; he has won five IPL trophies. His captaincy is impeccable; his camaraderie with Rahul Dravid is amazing. I don't think Virat Kohli's relation with Dravid will be good in the long run. Virat had a problem with Anil Kumble as well. Both Kumble and Dravid are coming from South India and they have big status in cricket. I played against both of them, and I know what kind of intellectuals they are," the former leg spinner said.



A veteran of 61 Tests, Kaneria said that India have a very good pool of cricketers. "Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, and even Priyank Panchal have been performing well. India have backup players for each and every position. If players like Rishabh Pant will not do better, KS Bharat and Wriddhiman Saha are ready to replace him. So if anyone is complacent and confident about their position in the team despite not doing good in the middle, will have to think twice," Kaneria said.