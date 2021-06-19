WTC Final, Day 2: Kohli Holds Fort After NZ Get Rid Of Top Three

Earlier, India’s openers put on an exhibition of technical compactness to see off the new ball. While Shubman Gill shimmied down the track to curb the lateral movement and intercept the ball early, Rohit Sharma’s toe was pointed perfectly towards mid-off to keep the inswingers at bay. New Zealand were not quite on the money with their lengths and the dashing duo took full toll.



Rohit stood tall and punched a few gorgeously off the backfoot as Gill rode on the bounce to unleash a couple of thundering pulls. Although the youngster’s tactic to charge at the bowler backfired when he copped a bouncer flush on the helmet grille off Kyle Jamieson. The lanky quick would soon prove to be the breakthrough provider, cutting short the 62-run alliance, as Rohit departed nicking to third slip for 34. The catch went low and fast to his right, but Tim Southee was safe as houses.