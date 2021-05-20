Kohli Donates 6.77 Lakh for Treatment of Former Cricketer’s Mother
Former player Naidu had reportedly spent Rs 16 Lakhs for treatment of her parents, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had recently launched a fundraiser on Ketto to bolster the COVID-relief measures, has donated Rs 6.77 lakh for the treatment of former India cricketer KS Sravanthi Naidu’s ailing mother, S.K. Suman.
Kohli's gesture was in response to a tweet tagged to him by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor, seeking financial aid for the Indian all-rounder who had reportedly spent Rs. 16 Lakhs for treatment of her parents, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Yadav, while speaking to Sportstar, said she was in awe of Kohli's "spontaneous gesture." "Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer," Vidya said.
She also thanked India fielding coach R Sridhar, who had tagged Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari in his tweet, urging the duo to contribute to the cause. "I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli," Vidya added.
Moreover, the HCA Apex Council has sanctioned Rs 3 Lakhs for the same and pledges to release another Rs 2 Lakhs soon.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.