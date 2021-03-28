Kohli Criticises Scheduling, Says Bhuvi Deserved Man of Series

After winning a closely-contested series against England, India skipper Virat Kohli questioned the scheduling of the matches and hoped that the authorities will look into it.

"Scheduling needs to be looked at in the future, [especially] in these times. Because playing in bio-bubbles will be difficult, and everyone can't have the same mental capacity all the time. I am sure things will be discussed in the future," said the India skipper after he led his team to a 2-1 win in the ODI series on Sunday, which capped off a gruelling international calendar for his boys.