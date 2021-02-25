Kohli Calls Pitch ‘Good Batting Wicket’, Laments Poor Batting

India skipper Virat Kohli lamented the quality of batting from India and England in the third Test that saw teams getting bowled out for low scores in the first three completed innings and the pink ball Test finishing inside two days at the reconstructed stadium at Motera.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was at all up to standard from both teams to be honest. They were bundled out and there was lack of application from both the sides. The ball was coming on nicely yesterday and the odd ball was turning and it was a good wicket to bat on in the first innings. The batting was below-par from both sides," said Kohli, who became India's most successful Test captain at home, surpassing MS Dhoni's record of 21 wins at home.