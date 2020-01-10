All-Round India Thrash Sri Lanka by 78 Runs to Win Series 2-0

Shikhar Dhawan silenced his critics, KL Rahul sizzled as usual and the trio of fast bowlers were intimidating in India's one-sided 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20 International on Friday, sealing the series 2-0.

India were sent into bat by Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga but on a flat track, the hosts managed to score 201 for 6, largely due to Dhawan (52 off 36 balls) and Rahul's (54 off 36 balls) opening stand of 97 in a little less than 11 overs.