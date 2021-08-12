KL Rahul Scores Ton, Rohit Sharma Gets 83 as India Take Control at Lord's

Batting first, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma brought all their experience into play, shouldering arms whenever they saw fit, negotiating the first hour of the contest safely. Once the opening bit of pressure had been absorbed, Rohit and Rahul, who scored 14 runs in the first 12 overs, found the first boundary of the innings came in the 13th over. Rohit then went through the gears, smashing four boundaries in the 15th over against Sam Curran and cashed in on the opportunity to score some much-needed runs after the first hour when England didn't allow them to relax.

Soon after, the players were forced to take an early lunch due yet another passing shower. It was third time in the day after both the toss and the start of play had been delayed separately. India went into the break with the opening stand nearing a half century.

After lunch, India quickly notched up the fifty-run stand, a first for the opening wicket for the visitors at Lord’s since 1952. Rahul continued to play second fiddle as Rohit cut loose, bringing out his full repertoire of shots, including the famous pull shot.