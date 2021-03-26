KL Rahul Reveals Reason for His Unique Century Celebrations

India batsman K.L. Rahul put fingers in his ears after reaching his fifth ODI century here on Friday to "shut out noise" and "neglect" people trying to pull him down.

The right-handed batsman, who made a 43-ball 62 in the first ODI, scored a 108 off 114 deliveries to help India reach 336 for six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

"It is self-explanatory. It is just to shut out the noise; no disrespect to anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down and criticise. At times, you need to neglect them. So, that's just a message to shut out that noise," said Rahul when asked about his celebration after his innings.