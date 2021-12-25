KL Rahul Pays Tribute to Harbhajan Singh on his Retirement

The off-spinner from Jalandhar in Punjab represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, picking up 417, 269, and 25 wickets respectively. His overall tally of 707 international wickets is the second-highest for India, behind leg-spinning great Anil Kumble's 953 scalps. He was also a handy contributor with the bat, scoring 3,569 runs with two centuries and nine fifties.



Harbhajan, who became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket -- against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001 -- took to social media to announce his retirement.



"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote on Twitter.



Harbhajan last turned out for India in March 2016, in a T20I against the UAE in Dhaka in that year's Asia Cup. In an international career that lasted from 1998 to 2016, the veteran cricketer had some memorable moments and was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning squad.



"There comes a time in your life when you must make some tough decisions and move ahead. I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket," the veteran said on his YouTube channel.



"In many ways, I had already retired as a cricketer but hadn't been able to make a formal announcement. I haven't been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders, and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire," he added.