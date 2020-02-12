KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Converse in Kannada in Match Against NZ

"Odi Odi Ba" (come running) - words that streamed in during telecast of the third one-day match between India and New Zealand must have pleased cricket buffs in Karnataka no end, as two players from the State, K L Rahul and Manish Pandey, conversed in Kannada on the field.

The mike fixed at the playground recorded and aired the conversation between Rahul and Pandey during a crucial period of the final one-dayer at Mount Maunganui which India lost.

Words like "Bartheera" (will you come), "Odi Odi Ba" (come running), "Beda Beda" (no no) and "Ba ba" (come)," were loud enough not to ignore, and Kannadigas all over the world must have been pleased as pleased as Punch.