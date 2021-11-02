KL Rahul Likely to Captain India When New Zealand Visit: Report

Speaking to ANI, a source in the know confirmed that Rahul is the front runner for the job. "The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead," the source said.

The report further added that fans are likely to return to the stadiums as well.

"Yes, we will have fans coming in, but it won't be full capacity. We will work closely with the local authorities and plan the way forward," a BCCI official said.

After the defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah had talked about fatigue in a restricted environment, saying sometimes they need a break.

"Sometimes you need a break. You miss your family sometimes. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things. You don't control a lot of things, how the scheduling goes on or what tournament is played when," the pacer said.