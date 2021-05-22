KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy Still Experiencing Post-COVID Symptoms

"I'm now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven't been able to resume training at full-tilt because of post-COVID-19 symptoms. Although I don't have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I'm confident of being able to resume training soon," Chakravarthy was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

The 29-year-old reckons that distracting one’s mind after being infected from COVID-19 is a mighty big challenge since you are all by your own, away from family and team-mates. "The toughest thing about contracting COVID-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and teammates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm," he added.