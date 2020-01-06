KKR-Buy Tom Banton Smashes Five Sixes in an Over in BBL

England's dashing opener Tom Banton underlined why he is rated so highly in T20 cricket by smashing a 19-ball 56 for Brisbane Heat, the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash League (BBL) history, in a rain-shortened match against Sydney Thunder here on Monday. Banton also hit a series of five sixes in one over after playing a dot in the first ball.

Banton's hurricane knock was studded with two fours and seven sixes as he helped his team reach 119/4 in eight overs. In a rain-curtailed match, Sydney Thunder could only manage 60/4 in five overs.