Kieron Pollard Retirement: Cunning Captain Who Thrived & Perished on Loyalty

It was this loyalty which kept him out of favour during the Dave Cameron era, standing shoulder to shoulder with captain Dwayne Bravo for the interest of his teammates. It was a move that saw his International career being derailed as the big man was not included in the Windies squad for the 2015 World Cup.

It was this very loyalty which earned him the respect of his teammates and when the CWI (Cricket West Indies) administration changed hands with Ricky Skerritt coming in charge, he was awarded for his stance with the white-ball captaincy.

It was this very loyalty again which saw him put his neck on the line for the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul and fleetingly for even Fidel Edwards.

Most of these players were probably past their sell-by date but perhaps Pollard chose loyalty over meritocracy for once as none of these players were able to make an impact in the 2021 T20 World Cup. As a result, West Indies were knocked out of the competition in the group stage itself, finishing at the second-last place in their group with just one victory from five matches.