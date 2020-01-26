Khaleel Ahmed Ruled out of India A Tour With Fractured Wrist

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing India A tour against New Zealand 'A' with a fractured wrist.

According to a BCCI statement, Khaleel fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A's first unofficial ODI against New Zealand A played at Lincoln on 22 January, 2020.

The pacer had picked up two wickets for 46 runs in the match which India A won by five wickets.