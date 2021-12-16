ADVERTISEMENT

Kapil Urges Kohli to Concentrate on SA Tour; Says Not Good to Point Fingers Now

Virat Kohli led India have departed for the South Africa series where they will play 3 Tests and ODIs.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli</p></div>
i

India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev said that the timing of Virat Kohli’s statements, on Wednesday, shone the spotlight on the differences with the BCCI on the matter of leadership and believes it could have been avoided just before an important tour of South Africa.

The Indian Test team have left for South Africa on 16 December and Kohli said on the eve of that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s statement that the Board had requested him not to step down as T20I captain were inaccurate.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The Most Important Quotes from Kohli's Explosive Press Conference Before SA Tour

The Most Important Quotes from Kohli's Explosive Press Conference Before SA Tour

“It is not good to point fingers on anybody at this point in time. The South Africa tour is coming and please pay attention to the tour,” Kapil told ‘ABP News’ when asked about Kohli’s remarks.

“I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don’t think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli.”

Kapil urged Kohli to take control of the situation and think about the team.

“Aap situation ko control kijiye, behtar ye hai ki aap desh ke baare mein sochiye (Please control the situation and it’s better to think about the country now),” said the former skipper who played 134 Tests between 1978 and 1994 and took 434 wickets along with making 5248 runs.

Also Read

Kohli Available for SA ODIs, Says There Wasn't Prior Communication On Captaincy

Kohli Available for SA ODIs, Says There Wasn't Prior Communication On Captaincy

“Jo galat hai woh kal pata chal hi jayega (the truth will come to light eventually) but I don’t think it is right to stoke a controversy before a tour,” he said.

The BCCI has not yet reacted to Kohli’s comments.

(With PTI Inputs)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT