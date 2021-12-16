Kapil Urges Kohli to Concentrate on SA Tour; Says Not Good to Point Fingers Now

“It is not good to point fingers on anybody at this point in time. The South Africa tour is coming and please pay attention to the tour,” Kapil told ‘ABP News’ when asked about Kohli’s remarks.

“I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don’t think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli.”

Kapil urged Kohli to take control of the situation and think about the team.

“Aap situation ko control kijiye, behtar ye hai ki aap desh ke baare mein sochiye (Please control the situation and it’s better to think about the country now),” said the former skipper who played 134 Tests between 1978 and 1994 and took 434 wickets along with making 5248 runs.