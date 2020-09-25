Dean Jones Was a Dear Friend for 35 Yrs, Will Miss Him: Kapil Dev

No foreign cricketer has visited India as many times as former Australian batting mainstay Dean Jones – more than 100 times – such was his connection with this country, said legendary Kapil Dev, while recalling his "35-year long association" with one of his closest friends who passed away on Thursday, 24 September.

Jones, 59, collapsed and died following a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel where he was staying during an assignment with the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was his usual jovial self on Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, he was gone. His fellow Australian Brett Lee tried to revive him, but could not.