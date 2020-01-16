Kapil Pied Piper, Viswanath Greatest Batsman of My Era: Gavaskar

The charm of being an Indian fan until a few decades back was perhaps, inexplicable. Underdogs in most fixtures against top teams, and a whiff of victory in a dead rubber of a series would send fans into delirium.

From being known as “dull dogs” at home for the dogged manner in which the team would eke out draws in Tests, to facing sheer humiliation against the likes of Australia, England and the all-conquering West Indies away from home, there was never much the fans could look forward to.

Thus, when India lifted the World Cup in 1983 against a side that had Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding in their bowling ranks, one can only imagine the euphoria that broke out amongst the cricket-fanatic crowd of the country.