Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty
The 61-year-old former cricketer suffered a heart attack recently.
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Friday, 23 October, has been discharged from Fortis hospital in Delhi.
Former India international cricketer Chetan Sharma tweeted a picture of Kapil Dev: “ Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged,” tweeted Sharma.
On Friday, Kapil Dev posted a story on Instagram, saying: “Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” the statement read.
The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi complained of chest pain on Thursday, 22 October, and was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute’s emergency department.
