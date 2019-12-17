Kapil Dev, Gaekwad Asked to Appear Before BCCI Ethics Officer

In an interesting twist, BCCI Ethics Officer D.K. Jain has called former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members to appear before him in Mumbai later this month. While Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad are aware of the meeting, third member Shantha Rangaswamy has revealed that she hasn't been notified of any such meeting.

Speaking to IANS, Jain confirmed the meeting, but refused to divulge why Shantha hadn't been called for the meeting that has been scheduled in the business capital.

"Yes, I have called them. Can't tell you about her, I have called them," he said.

Shantha, on her part, made it clear that she wasn't aware of any meeting with regards to the former CAC. "I am not really aware of any such meeting and haven't received any notice," she told IANS.