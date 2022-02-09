Justin Langer's Intensity Wasn't Issue; Players Wanted New Style: Pat Cummins

On Wednesday Cummins, who led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win at home issued a statement saying, the players had learnt to deal with Langer's "intense" and "unique" coaching methods, adding that the former head coach "drove a better team culture and higher team standards".



"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was," Cummins' statement read. "He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity. I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were ok with JL's intensity.



"It came from a good place -- his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green -- something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades. It's what makes him a legend of the sport. And Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant Justin Langer legacies. And on behalf of the players, I thank Justin," said Cummins.



"More than that, we owe him a lot and Justin will be a welcome face in the change room in the future. So, his intensity was not the issue for the players and the support staff."



Cummins said it was a brave decision by Cricket Australia to transition to a new coach given the team had won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and an Ashes series over the last six months.



"The question is: what is the best style of coaching for the future, given how the team has evolved?" the statement continued. "We have been very well schooled in how to play cricket in the right way -- in the correct Australian way. We understand the importance of always playing to the highest ethical standards. And the players need no motivation as I've never played with more motivated cricketers.