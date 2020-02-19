Josh Hazlewood Wants to ‘Mankad’ Cheteshwar Pujara
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood wants to ‘Mankad’ Cheteshwar Pujara if he gets a chance during their home Test series against India later this year.
"I reckon I'll save that one for the next time ... at Pujara," Hazlewood said during an event.
"No definitely not. I probably see Pujara as the big wicket as far as when I'm bowling, the glue that holds them together I think. He's batted the most balls this series and scored nearly the most runs.
"I see Pujara as a big wicket and Ajinkya Rahane as well. So the numbers 3, 4, 5 as the key wickets and we see it a bit unstable in the other parts of the order. Certainly, not all the focus is on Virat Kohli," Hazlewood added.
In cricket, Mankading is named after former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad, which is the informal name given to running out the non-striking batsman whilst he is backing up. The practice is perfectly legal within the laws of cricket, but is often seen to be against the spirit of the game.
