Josh Hazlewood Wants Day/Night Test vs India to Remain at Adelaide

While the board and authorities deal with the health scare, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood says they would not mind playing at Brisbane or Melbourne in a red-ball encounter to start off the series and then return to Adelaide for the Day/Night Test. Hazlewood feels the pink ball should not be used anywhere other than Adelaide Oval during the series.

"He (curator Damian Hough) has got the wicket perfect at Adelaide for a pink-ball Test," Hazlewood explained.

“A few grounds around Australia are too abrasive or too hard, such as the Gabba or Perth. Those wickets are too hard for a pink ball, it goes quite soft after a certain amount of time. Could be red ball (first Test in) Melbourne or Brisbane or somewhere, then we head back to Adelaide later on in the summer.