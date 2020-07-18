Jofra Archer Fined & Handed Official Written Warning, Says ECB

Archer was withdrawn from England's squad for the second Test to be isolated for five days at Old Trafford. "He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July," said the ECB.

All-rounder Ben Stokes had earlier called for the team management to support Archer.

"For us as players, and as the England cricket group, this is a time where our way of operation really needs to come through," Stokes, who scored 176 to guide England to 469 for 9 declared in their first innings of the ongoing second Test, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We really need to be there to support Jofra right now, because obviously he's a big talking point, and he is by himself because of everything else going on at the moment.

"But it's about making sure that he doesn't feel like he's by himself," he added. "The worst thing that we can do right now, as a team, is to just leave him and say 'see you in five, six days' time.

"Times like these for people are very, very tough. You can feel like you are all by yourself, but I don't think anybody is going to allow that to happen. Jofra is a massive part of this group, as everybody is. If it was anybody else like Jofra, it would be exactly the same way of handling as a team," he added.