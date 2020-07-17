Archer Could’ve Cost English Cricket ‘Millions of Pounds’: Giles

"This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds," Giles was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"The potential knock-on effect I don't think he could have understood. He is a young man and young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them. There will be a disciplinary process to go through.

"With the help of government and the help of the opposition, in this case the West Indies, the series was set up with these protocols and we have to abide by them. Everyone has to abide by them. If you know what the protocol says and what's expected of you it's a simple choice," he added.