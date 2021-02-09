842 Runs in 7 Tests and Joe Root’s Love For Indian Pitches

In Sri Lanka, Root has played five Tests till now and has scored 655 runs at an average of 65.50. In Bangladesh, he has played just two Tests and has accumulated 98 runs at 24.50.

Against Pakistan in the UAE, Root has scored 287 runs in three Test matches at 57.40.

Overall, Root has represented England in 100 Tests and has scored 8,507 runs with the help of 20 hundreds and 49 half centuries and is third on the list of leading run scorers for England.

The right-handed batsman has played knocks of 40, 218, 11, 186, 1 and 228 -- a total of 684 runs -- in his last six innings and India would desperately want to control the England captain in the remaining three Tests of the series.