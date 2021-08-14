Second Test, Day 3: Root the Last Man Standing as India Dismiss England for 391

After a slow and cautious start to the final session by the England batsmen, it was Ishant Sharma who brought India back in the game with two wickets in two balls. Moeen Ali, struggling at the crease for a while, edged Sharma's outswinger to India captain Virat Kohli in the slips, who managed to hold on to the low catch with his fingers just under the ball. Moeen started walking, but the umpires asked him to stop and went to the third umpire to check if it was a clean catch. The third umpire was happy with the catch, declaring it clean, and Ali was off.

In walked Sam Curran only to walk back a few seconds later. It was a superb delivery by Ishant, a fourth stump line. Curran had no option but to play, and the ball went straight into the safe hands of Rohit Sharma in the slips.

Now, full of energy and vigour after the two quick wickets, the Indian captain brought back Siraj to have a go at the tail, and the bowler did not disappoint. His over saw three leg-before appeals, with the bowler imploring his captain to review the last one. However, Kohli just answered with a smile to the delight of the crowd and dismay of Siraj.