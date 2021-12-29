Joe Root: A Cut Above the Rest

And therein lies the problem, which is one of the key reasons for England's dismal show in the Ashes and in 2021. They have lost nine Test matches, in what is their worst performance in a calendar year since 1877.

A humiliating defeat on Tuesday, 28 December, where England lost the match by an innings and 14 runs, saw them lose the series 3-0 as well.

Meanwhile, cricket lovers back home in India, after managing to find their television remote on a dark and cold (early) Tuesday morning, were left switching between television channels and OTT platforms, hoping to catch a glimpse of the action, wondering why the match wasn't being telecast. Then, the realisation hit! A quick look at the scorecard and their suspicion was confirmed. It was all over before lunchtime in Australia and the first sip of the steaming hot tea here in India.

What's fascinating and unfortunate for England is that never before in the history of Test cricket has there existed such a wide gap between the two top run-scorers, whether for the same team or overall among other teams.