Goswami, Mandhana & Raut Star as India Women Trump SA in 2nd ODI
India chased down 158 runs in the 29th over with Mandhana smashing two consecutive fours to put the seal on the win.
Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami were the stars for India as they stormed back into the five-match series against South Africa with a 9-wicket win in the second ODI in Lucknow. India’s win means the five-match series stands level at 1-1 with three games to go.
While Goswami registered her 9th four-wicket haul and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked three wickets, batters Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut scored classy half-centuries to take India over the line at a canter. India chased down the 158-run target in the 29th over with Mandhana smashing two consecutive boundaries to put the seal on the win.
Opting to field first, India knocked over openers Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) within the first 6 overs as Goswami and Mansi Joshi both struck.
A 60-run third wicket partnership between Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) then steadied the ship for the visitors before Joshi accounted for the South African captain.
Mignon de Preez (11) was the next to depart Rajeshwari Gayakwad had her first scalp, reducing the visitors to 99/4.
Marizanne Kapp became Goswami’s second victim when the veteran pacer was brought back into the attack by Mithali Raj.
Harmanpreet Kaur then cleaned up the Lara Goodall for 49, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother with the score 130/6. Goodall, who top scored for the South Africans, smashed two boundaries while Luus hit five.
Nadine de Klerk (8) and Shabnim Ismail (0) found Goswami to good to deal with before Trisha Chetty (12) lost her wicket to Gayakwad.
Gayakwad then wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Nonkululeko Mlaba (0) and finished with a 3-wicket haul.
For India, who were away from competitive international cricket 364 days before this series, batting has been a concern, however, the return to form for Mandhana augurs well for the team.
Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) started off well in the chase but the right hander chopped it onto her stumps of the bowling in the 5th over with the score at 22/1.
New batter Punam Raut then dropped anchor at one end as Mandhana continued to keep the scoreboard moving at good pace.
The left-hander looked in fine touch from the get-go and her full repertoire of shots were on display as she opened her account with a couple of sixes. Mandhana, who remained unbeaten on 80, smashed 10 boundaries and 3 sixes during her 64-ball innings.
Raut at the other end, was also unbeaten, started off more cautiously before going through the gears as well, hitting 8 fours during her knock off 62.
The two sides will be back in action on 12 March at Lucknow for the 3rd ODI.
