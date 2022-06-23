Jemimah Says Rohit and Pant Encouraged Her After Her Exclusion From Indian Team

Words of encouragement from Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant lifted Jemimah Rodrigues' spirit while she tackled a difficult phase and worked on her comeback, which began right after being dropped from the Indian women's team.

The chirpy cricketer feels she is blessed to have spoken to the likes of Rohit and Pant.

Jemimah, who was not part of India's World Cup squad in New Zealand, marked her return to international cricket with a vital 27-ball 36 not out to give India enough runs to defend in the first T20 International here on Thursday.