Jemimah Rodrigues Confident India Will Reach T20 World Cup Final

"Wherever we go we get Indian followers and supporters so we never feel away from home. We will be expecting a lot of crowd (in Australia) and that will be a boost for us. We get pumped up when we see them cheering for us. It's a different energy that comes out. There is a different kind of positivity to it.

"As a young kid I have always dreamed about playing the World Cup and not just playing, but doing well. And that too in packed stadiums. And this hasn't happened to me so far, I wasn't there in the 2017 World Cup.

"I can't put it in words, how important it will be for me to be a part of the Indian team that plays in a World Cup final. It's quite exciting. I'm really looking forward to it," she added.