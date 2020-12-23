Jay Shah XI vs Sourav Ganguly XI in Ahmedabad Before BCCI AGM

According to a report in Mid-Day, the head of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin, retired India batsman Brijesh Patel, and ex-Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Shah will also take part in the game.

The awaited AGM, which will have a number of topics of discussion, is set to decide on the number of teams for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a BCCI official, the majority of the members are in favour of an expansion, as they feel it would create a “larger talent pool, given the abundance of talent in India”.