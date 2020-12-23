Jay Shah XI vs Sourav Ganguly XI in Ahmedabad Before BCCI AGM

The match will be played at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which has a seating capacity of 110,000.

BCCI’s boss Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah will be the captains in the friendly match that will be played in Ahmedabad.&nbsp;
Before the much awaited BCCI AGM in Ahmedabad on 24 December, a friendly cricket match is set to be played by the cricketer administrators. The two captains will be BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the head of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin, retired India batsman Brijesh Patel, and ex-Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Shah will also take part in the game.

The awaited AGM, which will have a number of topics of discussion, is set to decide on the number of teams for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a BCCI official, the majority of the members are in favour of an expansion, as they feel it would create a “larger talent pool, given the abundance of talent in India”.

“There are a lot of modalities that need to be discussed and most of the stakeholders feel that with IPL being held in April, there is very little time for a mega auction and to have a uniform retention policy,” a BCCI official said.

“You have to invite tenders and have a bidding process ready. In case you have two teams winning bids in late January or early February, they need to be given time for auction which can then be held only in March. That leaves a new team with very little time to plan,” he added.

