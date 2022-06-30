Jasprit Bumrah to Captain India Against England in Fifth Test; Rohit Ruled Out

India will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah in the Test match against England beginning 1 July in Edgbaston, the BCCI confirmed on the eve of the game.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out due to COVID-19.

“Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19,” BCCI said in a statement.