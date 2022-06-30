Jasprit Bumrah to Captain India Against England in Fifth Test; Rohit Ruled Out
Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's first fast bowler captain since Kapil Dev.
India will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah in the Test match against England beginning 1 July in Edgbaston, the BCCI confirmed on the eve of the game.
Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out due to COVID-19.
“Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19,” BCCI said in a statement.
Bumrah’s deputy will be wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Bumrah becomes India’s sixth captain in the 2022 calendar year for the men’s team. Bumrah had been the vice-captain during India's previous Test series, against Sri Lanka at home.
He incidentally has never led in any form of cricket, so this will be his maiden captaincy stint. He will also become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev, who was removed in 1987. Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932.
India currently lead the series 2-1 and were captained by Virat Kohli when it had started off in 2021.
India’s Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal
