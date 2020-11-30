Fear of Injury, Length, Wary Batsmen May be What’s Hurting Bumrah

"He has come back from an injury. Sometimes it happens that when you are coming back from injury, you have fear and you are careful. I don't know if that is the case with him, but with bowlers returning from injury that can happen. It happened with me. It took me a year to get back to top form. Once a bowler gets over that injury fear, he gets back to top form," Manoj Prabhakar, a former India pace bowler, told IANS on Monday.

Prabhakar said that the onus lies on the India team bowling coach to guide bowlers like Bumrah through this phase.

"Adjusting to the length is the toughest part in Australia. When I toured there, I realised that some of my deliveries that would hit the stumps in India would go over the stumps in Australia. So, I had to adjust the length a bit. I quickly adjusted to it," said Prabhakar.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that the bowlers have not hit the right areas for long enough.