Jasprit Bumrah Dazzled in IPL but Concern Remain in ODIs

The batsmen, which included Australians, have managed to see him off in the last six ODIs. He conceded runs at 5.10 which is decent but slightly more than his career economy rate of 4.55 while his average -- balls per wicket -- was 287, way too high than his career average of 24.43.

A look at two of his best spells this season -- 4/14 vs DC in Qualifier 1 and 4/20 vs RR in a league encounter -- shows that while the batsmen found it difficult to score off him, most of his wickets in the two games came while they were trying to go on the attack.

Bumrah, however, feels he has found his rhythm especially after the SuperOver against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"From the first game, I felt my rhythm was up but the last piece in the jig-saw puzzle was missing. When I bowled the Super Over here, there was some anxiety towards the end, but when I bowled that Super Over, I could execute against AB and Virat. Since then, my confidence went up."

It remains to be seen how he fares in Australia and if he can repeat this IPL form Down Under.