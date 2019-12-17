Jasprit Bumrah Joins Virat Kohli & Boys at Training in Vizag
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action ever since the West Indies tour in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back. But the Indian pacer on Tuesday was back at the India nets as he joined the Virat Kohli-led team during practise on the eve of the second ODI of the three-match rubber against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA stadium.
As reported by IANS, the Indian team management had called Bumrah to Vizag to assess the pacer's recovery after undergoing rehabilitation for the stress fracture he suffered. Bumrah had gone to UK for consultation with the BCCI not willing to take any chances over his fitness.
Commenting on the protocol to get Bumrah to train with the Indian players, a BCCI source had said: "You can't really have a better test than having a go against the best (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) in the business.”
“As you are aware, the team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place,” he added.
Even Mumbai Indians took to Twitter and wrote: "Rohit, Virat and Co. have a special net bowler today in Vizag ?? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI @Jaspritbumrah93 @BCCI (sic)."
Sources have said Bumrah could be brought back into the national team for the ODI series against Australia as the management might not want to rush him for the Sri Lanka series in the first week of January.
The series against Australia gets underway on 14 January with the first ODI scheduled in Mumbai.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)